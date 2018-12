Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Meet fellow gardening enthusiasts and learn how to make things grow in Arizona! On Thursday, December 6th, the Yuma County Cooperative Extension will present “Container Gardening” at 4:00 p.m. at the Main Library. Learn essential tips for growing beautiful and successful container gardens.

There is no charge to attend; however, registration is requested. To register, call (928) 726-3904.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive.