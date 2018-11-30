Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Four-legged visitors will be stopping by the Arizona Western College Yuma Campus on Thursday, Dec. 6, as part of the Pet-A-Pup Stress Relief event.

The Yuma Chapter of Love on a Leash will be bringing their therapy dogs to the 3C Breezeway from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to help the campus community alleviate stress as they prepare for final exams.



“Why not come out and give these sweet dogs some love and relieve some stress while you're at it?” said Christine Rouff, AWC Health and Wellness Coordinator.



For more information, contact Christine Rouff at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 317-6067.