Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Arizona Western College Health and Wellness Department will be presenting a free Health Fair for the campus on Tuesday, December 4. This event is also open to the community.

Stop by and check out what services are available on campus and in the community. Get a chair massage courtesy of the Licensed Massage Therapy program. Attendees can also get tested and obtain information regarding sexual health and other related issues.



The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the fountain outside of the Shadle Learning Resources (LR) Building at the AWC Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Ave. 8E.



For more information, contact Christine Rouff at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (928) 317-6067.