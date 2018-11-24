Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol is ramping up border security efforts by welcoming 50 U.S. Border Patrol agents from various sectors in support of Operation Secure Line.

Yuma Sector Leadership briefs incoming

deployed agents on their are of

responsibility Nov. 19.

U.S. Border Patrol agents from other sectors started the first day of their detail Monday morning as part of Operation Secure Line. They are assigned to Yuma Sector to enhance border security as migrant caravans continue to arrive in areas of the U.S. border with Mexico. The length of tours vary and are subject to change pending mission requirements.

“Yuma Sector has been inundated with family unit groups from various Central American countries,” said Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Porvaznik “Having additional trained border security professionals will do much to ensure our border is protected and our agents have the backup they need to safely conduct our mission of protecting America.”

Year to date apprehensions in Yuma Sector are up almost 150% compared to this date in Fiscal Year 2018. Total Fiscal Year 2018 numbers were more than double total Fiscal Year 2017 numbers.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of criminal activity charges without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.