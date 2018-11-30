Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Marking the official opening of a complex that promises to be a neighborhood resource in addition to providing badly needed low-income housing, City officials and staff will appear as the Arizona Housing Development Corporation and Gorman & Company present a grand opening for the Mesa Heights Apartments.

WHAT: Mesa Heights Apartments Grand Opening.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to noon today.

WHERE: 2150 S. Arizona Ave.

WHO: City Council, City of Yuma staff, Housing Authority City of Yuma (HACY), Arizona Housing Development Corporation, Gorman & Company, other partner agencies.

Guest speakers will share stories of this project, which has been three years in the making. Tours of the property will be given.