Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma Heritage Festivals invites all to the Christmas Lighting on Main Street in Historic Downtown Yuma 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event includes an official lighting ceremony by Deputy Mayor Gary Knight, holiday performances, arts and crafts vendors, face painting, a kids' zone, as well as a hot chocolate and festive spirits bar hosted by the Yuma Art Center.

Deputy Mayor Gary Knight will kick off the event with the official lighting of the Main Street Christmas Tree located directly in front of the Yuma Art Center (254 S. Main Street), at 6:15 p.m. Additionally, holiday wreaths, lights and more will be turned on for the winter holiday season.

City of Yuma Marketing Specialist Carrie Ring says the event is a special one because of the partnerships built with the downtown merchants. "We hope the community comes to the event, checks off items from their Christmas lists, and supports local businesses," Ring said.

Main Street will be lined with booths, food vendors, craft and toy vendors, music, live entertainment and face painting.

There is no cost to attend the event on Main Street, though the WOW Factor Attractions Kids' Zone is $5 for unlimited access. It features the Frozen Castle Maze, North Pole rock wall, Rudolph's laser tag, and battle snowballs.

The Yuma Community Food Bank will be on site as well, with a donation box to help feed the hungry. There will also be bins where the public can donate unwrapped toy donations for the Crossroads Mission Family Shelter.

"This event is going to be so festive, you'll be singing Christmas carols on your way home," said Joanna Fiser, the City's new Heritage Festival Coordinator.

After the event kicks off with the lighting, the schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m. - DJ will be playing Christmas music.

6 p.m. - Special performance by Wendy McKay, event begins.

6:15 p.m. - Deputy Mayor Knight to conduct lighting ceremony; Santa Claus arrives.

6:20 p.m. - Photos with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus; Kids Corner opens.

6:20 p.m. - Performance by Gila Ridge High School Hawkapellas and Treble Hawkapellas.

7:30 p.m. - Performance by Glam Dance Studio.

8:30 p.m. - Performance by Yuma Dazzlers.

10 p.m. - Event ends.

The City would like to thank the event sponsors: AEA Federal Credit Union, Caballeros de Yuma, Smitty’s Body Shop, Coronado Motor Hotel, B & E Services, Imaginary Friends Design Studios, Print Zoom, Z93 and Outlaw Country, El Dorado Broadcasters, Power 98.3, A Healing Touch Day Spa, and the Yuma Art Center.

Please contact City of Yuma Marketing Specialist Carrie Ring with any questions, comments or concerns at (928) 373-5020 or via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .