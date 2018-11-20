Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Sunday, November 18, at approximately 10:00 p.m., 30 year old Matthew Sanchez thought he was going to meet up with a 13 year old female for a sexual encounter. When Sanchez arrived at the Loves Truck Stop, located at 2931 E. Gila Ridge Road, he was met by a member of “Truckers Against Predators” instead.

The confrontation was recorded by the group and streamed via Facebook Live. Sanchez left the Love’s Truck Stop, went to his residence and called 911 to turn himself in.

Matthew Sanchez was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for aggravated luring minor for sexual exploitation, furnishing harmful items to minors and luring minor for sexual exploitation. All felony offenses.

