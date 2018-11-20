Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Solo and ensemble performances will be a part of Classical Guitar Night at Arizona Western College on Monday, Dec. 3.

Guitar students from the studio of AWC Guitar Instructor Carl Posch will be featured during the event, which will begin at 7 p.m. at the AWC Theatre, 2020 S. Ave. 8E.



The concert is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.



For more information, contact Carl Posch at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 344-7573.