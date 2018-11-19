Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Arizona Western College Student Government Association, the Native American Club, and the International Student Program invite the community to learn more about Native American heritage and culture on Wednesday, November 28.

AWC will be holding a Native American Heritage Celebration in conjunction with National Native American Heritage Month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the 3C Breezeway of the AWC Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Ave. 8E.



Traditional song and dance will be performed by members of the Cocopah Indian Tribe and the Quechan Indian Tribe. Cocopah historian and museum director, Joe Rodriguez, will also be available at the event to answer questions.



Community, students, faculty, and staff are invited to attend this free event.



First celebrated in 1990, November was established as Native American Heritage Month to recognize the significant contribution the first Americans made to the establishment and growth of the U.S.



For more information about the event, contact Angelica Diaz de Leon at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 344-7635, or contact Kenia Rodriguez at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 317-6117