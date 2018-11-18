Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Fire Department continues to respond to trash and yard debris fires, both happen way too often (8 related responses just for last week alone). These types of fires within residential neighborhoods (especially in central Yuma) can be a nuisance and a hazard.

The smoke created in residential areas (especially smoke from burning trash) disturbs your neighbors at a time of year when people are finally able to have their windows open at night. Fires too close to other combustibles and property lines pose the risk of serious fire spread, especially under windy conditions. You can also reduce the risk to you and your neighbors by keeping your property free of dry, dead vegetation and other flammable or combustible debris. This can avoid a small fire in the yard becoming a large fire threatening your home and neighborhood.

Un-permitted fires are unlawful and also result in many unnecessary Fire Department responses, possibly delaying response to other serious emergencies. So, use a grill or a fireplace, keep cooking/heating fires small (no more than 3’x 3’) and attended (and fully extinguished after use), and please no burning of trash or yard debris. Also, be aware of weather conditions, such as the wind speed and direction. If you are camping, be sure of the local fire regulations and conditions.

For information regarding permits for fires on your property in the City of Yuma, or to set up a safety or injury prevention class, contact the Yuma Fire Department at 928-373-4850.