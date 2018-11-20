Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Between November 5th and November 19h, 2018 we have received 10 reports of water control valves and copper pipes being taken from non-residential buildings. There may be more that have not been reported. There is no specific area in town that this is taking place, but the victims are all businesses and one school.

No suspect information at this time.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.