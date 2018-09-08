Yuma Police Officers Arrest Dangerous Suspect

Yuma, Arizona - Wednesday, at approximately 5:57 p.m., a Yuma Police Department Officer made contact with Gilbert Gallegos in the 200 block of S. 9th Avenue. When asked to give his name, Gallegos gave a false name. When the officer asked about his identity a second time, Gallegos threw a cell phone at the officer striking him and ran. The officer gave chase and caught up with Gallegos, who began physically fighting with the officer.

Gallegos managed to get control of the officer’s Taser. He fired off both cartridges at the officer, hitting the officer in the face with one of the darts. Gallegos then began grabbing onto the grip of the officer’s duty weapon. The officer was able to fight off Gallegos and keep control of his weapon. Gallegos then took off running again. Gallegos forced entry into a nearby residence by breaking the door. The residents inside the home were ordering Gallegos to leave when two officers arrived and were able to get Gallegos out of the house. After a short struggle, Gallegos was taken into custody.

Two officers were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center with injuries and later released.

Gilbert Gallegos was transported to the Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released. Gallegos was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700.