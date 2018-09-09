Armed Robbery W. Westridge Drive

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, at approximately 5:10 a.m., Yuma Police Officers responded to the 900 Block W. Westridge Drive in reference to an Armed Robbery.

The investigation revealed the victim; a cab driver was in the area to pick up a fare. An unknown male subject approached the driver brandished a weapon. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and personal property from the victim.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately six feet tall, wearing a red bandana over his face.

There were no reported injuries. There is no further information at this time.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.