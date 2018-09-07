AWC offers “one-stop” Career and Major Exploration Day

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College’s Career and Major Exploration Day will be held on Friday, September 28, for those looking to learn about what degrees, programs, and services the college has to offer.

AWC students and the general public are invited to attend this large, informational event, which runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the 3C Building at the AWC Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Avenue 8E.

The event will feature a traditional majors fair as well as a presentation on the importance of selecting a major and career. There will also be interactive sessions throughout the campus highlighting non-traditional careers. Seating is limited.

Staff representing the college's degree and certificate programs as well as Student Services departments, such as Admissions and Financial Aid, will be on hand to provide information and answer questions. AWC’s three university partners: Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, and the University of Arizona will also be in attendance.

For more information, contact AWC Career Services Coordinator Mel Parker at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 344-7603.