Foothills Library 10th birthday bash

Yuma, Arizona - On Thursday, September 20th, the Foothills Library is celebrating its 10th birthday! Join us at 12:00 p.m. for light refreshments and find out what’s new at your library. There is no charge to attend this family-friendly event.

The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.