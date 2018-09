Adult Suicide Prevention 101

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, September 19th, the Main Library will host “Adult Suicide Prevention 101” at 6:00 p.m. in Meeting Room A. Julie Mack, Cenpatico Suicide Prevention Specialist, will discuss suicide as a national and local public health problem, how to recognize someone at risk of suicide, and common myths and facts surrounding suicidal behavior.

There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.