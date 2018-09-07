YFD Battalion Chief Completes EFO Program

Yuma, Arizona - At this week’s City Council meeting it was announced that, in addition to the Yuma Fire Department again being certified as an Accredited Agency, Battalion Chief Michael Walton had completed the Executive Fire Officer (EFO) Program of the National Fire Academy. Mike is one of only 2 currently serving YFD members who have completed the program. Fire Chief Steve Irr is the other member from YFD.

Chief Irr, who completed the program in 2011, pointed out that “successful completion takes individual dedication, family support, and willingness of co-workers to step up and fill in to keep YFD running smoothly” when away for classes. Chief Walton added “It was a lot of hard work, but I learned much to help me better serve my community. I appreciate the opportunity to participate in the EFO program”.

The National Fire Academy is located in Emmitsburg, MD and the Executive Fire Officer Program provides senior fire officers with a broad perspective on various facets of fire and emergency services administration. The courses and accompanying research examine how to exercise leadership when dealing with difficult or unique problems within communities.

EFO Program students, enhance their professional development through a series of four graduate and upper-division-baccalaureate equivalent courses taken over a four-year period. Each course is two weeks in length. You must complete an Applied Research Project (ARP) that relates to your organization within six months after the completion of each of the four courses.