Cosplay Social

Yuma, Arizona - Getting ready for the next Comic Con? Want to learn more about costume play? On Saturday, September 15th, the Main Library will host a Cosplay Social from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Work on your costume and accessories with fellow geeks! Ages 13+ welcome.

Some supplies provided. There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.