9/11 Recognitions

Yuma, Arizona - Since the first anniversary of the terrorist attacks on 9/11/2001, a special tribute has been made to the Firefighters who died that day. At Yuma Fire Department Station #3 508 E 25TH St, 343 flags are placed on the lawn along Avenue A. One flag for each of the 343 Firefighters that gave their lives in the collapse of the towers of the World Trade Center while attempting to rescue those injured and trapped in the initial attacks.

On the 10th anniversary of the attacks, 72 additional flags were added in memory of the 72 Law Enforcement personnel who also gave their lives in service to others on that day.

The flags will normally be put in place Monday afternoon and will remain in place until Wednesday morning. The flag display will be lit during the two nights it will be in place.

In 2013 a 9/11 memorial was dedicated at E.F. Sanguinetti Fire Station No. 1, 353 S. 3rd Avenue. The 9/11 Memorial incorporates a 24”, 160 pound section of I-beam recovered from one of the Twin Towers. It was built by local construction workers and YFD personnel to honor those whose lives were lost at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field near Shanksville Pennsylvania.

The following YFD ceremony is taking place in remembrance of September 11, 2001:

Tuesday September 11, 2018, 6:30 pm -- a brief Memorial Service will be held at the location of the September 11 Memorial at the E.F. Sanguinetti Fire Station No. 1 353 S. 3rd Avenue.