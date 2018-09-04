Labor Day DUI Detail results 2018

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma Police Department conducted an impaired driving detail on Friday, August 31, Saturday, September 1, Sunday, September 2 and Monday, September 3, 2018, with help from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The focus was impaired driving and the apprehension of impaired drivers.

During this detail we had 18 extra officers working throughout the weekend and they conducted 153 traffic stops which resulted in:

8 total DUI Arrests, 6 for Misdemeanor DUI and 2 for extreme DUI.

24 - Sober designated drivers contacted.

44 - Speeding citations issued 4 of them for Criminal Speed.

100 - Violations cited for other than speeding.

6 - Other arrests.

The average BAC was 0.155