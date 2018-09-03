Injury Collision in the 1200 block of W, 24th Street

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, at approximately 2:00 a.m., a red Jeep Cherokee was traveling in the 1200 block of W, 24th Street. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole causing a power outage in the area.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17 year old male, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor in this collision.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.