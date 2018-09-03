Injury Collision at 2400 block of Avenue 9E

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, at approximately 3:14 a.m., a red Jeep Cherokee was traveling southbound in the 2400 block of Avenue 9E. The vehicle left the roadway and struck the concrete barrier to the canal bridge. The vehicle rolled and slid, coming to rest on its roof.

The driver of the vehicle, a 29 year old male, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix Hospital in serious condition.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor in this collision.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.