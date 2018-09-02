Felony offenses including aggravated assault, vehicle thefts and residential burglaries

Yuma, Arizona - On Thursday, between approximately 4:09 p.m. and 9:04 p.m., the Yuma Police Department responded to several calls for service that wound up tying into each other. These calls included numerous felony offenses, to include aggravated assault, vehicle thefts and residential burglaries.

Thirty eight year old Christopher Hill was taken into custody at approximately 9:12 p.m. in the 2600 block of S. Otondo Dr. Hill is linked to at least 15 reports which include aggravated assault, vehicle theft, residential burglary and trespass.

