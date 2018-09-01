RV Fire in the 1100 block of South Myrtle Avenue

Yuma, Arizona - On Thursday, at about 10:30 am, a recreational vehicle was reported to be on fire in the 1100 block of South Myrtle Avenue. Yuma Fire Department personnel arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a motorhome in a dirt lot at the south end of Myrtle Avenue. Firefighters secured a water supply and quickly extinguished the fire before it could spread to any surrounding structures.

The closest fire hydrant was over a city block away on 11th Street and firefighters had to lay several hundred feet of water supply line to the hydrant to be able to effectively fight the fire. The motorhome was being used as a permanent residence and the only resident was not home at the time of the fire. The fire originated inside the motorhome, but the cause has not yet been determined. The RV and contents sustained heavy damage. There were no injuries.