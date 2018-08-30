Small Business workshops at the Foothills Library

Yuma, Arizona - In Fall 2018, Business Librarian Andrew Zollman will lead a series of workshops at the Foothills Library that teach potential small business owners what they need to do to successfully start their business. There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited.

Saturday, September 15th • 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Creating a Profitable Company

Learn about sales forecasting and financial reports.



Saturday, October 20th • 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Understanding Company Growth

Discover the importance of a marketing plan and operations plan.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.