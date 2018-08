Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at the Foothills Library

Yuma, Arizona - Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at the Foothills Library! On Friday, September 14th, enjoy light refreshments and learn about Latin music, food, and culture at 10:30 a.m. There is no charge to attend.

Please note, information will be available in English and Spanish.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.