Transfer and Career Expos: Explore Your Future

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College will be holding five Transfer and Career Expos during Fall 2018 and Spring 2019 semesters.

Learn about what career opportunities are available within your major at AWC. Network with agencies and employers about current and future jobs, internships, and volunteer possibilities. Find out what it takes to transfer to a university. Talk to representatives to figure out what programs you’re interested in – or explore what degrees are offered at each university.



The dates, times, and locations for these events are as follows:

San Luis - October 10, 2018 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the San Luis Learning Center

Yuma - November 7, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the 3C Breezeway/Courtyard for Business, Communications, and Education majors

Parker - November 15, 2018 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Parker Learning Center

Yuma - March 6, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the 3C Breezeway/Courtyard for Health, Industrial Trades, Public Safety, and STEM majors

Somerton - March 27, 2019 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Somerton Center

The Transfer and Career Expos are open to the public. For more information, contact Donna Lay at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 344-7605 or Angela Amezaga at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 344-7630.