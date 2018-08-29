Hit and Run vehicle collision

Yuma, Arizona - This evening, at approximately 6:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a hit and run vehicle collision that occurred in the 2100 Block of West 8th Street.

Upon arrival officers located a white vehicle that had been struck. An APS power pole was also struck and knocked to the ground causing a power outage to the area. APS was notified and they advised it would take approximately six to eight hours to restore power.

Witnesses advised another vehicle was involved and had fled the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

The roadway on 8th Street from Magnolia Avenue to Avenue B will remain closed until repairs are made and power is restored.

This collision is under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.