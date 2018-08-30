Hit and run vehicle and driver have been located

Yuma, Arizona - Wednesday, at approximately 6:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a hit and run vehicle collision that occurred in the 2100 Block of West 8th Street.

Upon arrival officers located a white vehicle that had been struck. An APS power pole was also struck and knocked to the ground causing a power outage to the area. APS was notified and they advised it would take approximately six to eight hours to restore power.

UPDATE: The hit and run vehicle and driver have been located.

This collision is under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.