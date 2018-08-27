Mayor Nicholls' Statement on Senator John McCain

Yuma, Arizona - U.S. Senator and Presidential candidate John McCain passed away Saturday, Aug. 25, leaving a void in the nation and the Yuma community. Mayor Douglas J. Nicholls issued the following statement today:

"Senator John McCain lived as a champion who fought for our nation and for Arizonans each day. He was a great friend to Yuma, in relentless support of our veterans and military installations, and cared deeply about the community's agriculture, the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, and every resident of Yuma. Senator McCain truly loved his visits to our community.

Each time he visited Yuma or interacted with community members, it was evident that McCain was more than just familiar with our region's strengths and issues... He knew Yuma expertly. At one point, Senator McCain personally stepped in to save the Search and Rescue operations at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma (MCAS-Yuma) when the program was at risk of being eliminated. He understood how important the program is to the military as well as to the entire community, and he fought to keep it.

Whether he was walking in a lettuce field, down the flight line at MCAS-Yuma, or visiting the halls of the Yuma Territorial Prison, his words exuded honor, patriotism, and compassion for his fellow Americans. His legacy will continue to inspire us to keep working for a brighter future for our nation, for Arizona, and for Yuma in a way that truly calls us to strive for greatness with honor and integrity."

Senator McCain had been undergoing chemotherapy and various surgeries after doctors discovered glioblastoma, an aggressive tumor, in his brain in July 2017. He passed away on Saturday, Aug. 25, at the age of 81. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff.

The former Navy pilot, Vietnam prisoner of war, and Republican presidential nominee dedicated 30 years as a Senator for Arizona.

The City of Yuma and the Mayor and Council join all Arizonans in sending their deepest condolences to Cindy, his wife, and the entire McCain family during this difficult time.