Cibola High School Threats

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at approximately 11:56 a.m., the Yuma Police Department received a call in reference to a possible school shooting to occur at Cibola High School.

The Cibola School Resource Officer was provided the information and the male juvenile was immediately detained and transported to the Yuma Police Department. The juvenile was interviewed by Detectives and the information received was corroborated. Cibola High School is cooperating fully with the investigation.

A 15 year old Cibola High School male student has been arrested in reference to this case and will be booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for Terrorism.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.