Aircraft Emergency Landing at the Yuma County Fairgrounds

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at approximately 10:40 am, a report was received of an aircraft making an emergency landing at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, 2520 East 32nd Street. Emergency personnel from the Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma Fire Department, and the Yuma Police Department responded and found a small civilian plane had come down short of the airport runway.

The plane was resting on the ground in the fairgrounds parking lot north of 32nd Street. The pilot was the only occupant, and had safely exited the plane. The pilot reported no injuries. Yuma International Airport officials were also on scene and in contact with the appropriate federal agencies. YFD personnel remained on scene during the process of removing the fuel prior to the aircraft being able to be transported from the parking lot.