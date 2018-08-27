Yuma City Hall will be closed Monday, September 3

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma City Hall will be closed Monday, September 3, for observance of Labor Day.

The following Friday, September 7, Yuma City Hall will be closed as part of its normal rotating Friday schedule.

Residential refuse collection for homes inside the Yuma city limits will change due to the holiday. City of Yuma residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Mondays will have collections on Tuesday. Those who have garbage pickups on Tuesdays will have collections on Wednesday.

Curbside recycling pickups will take place as normal on Thursday and Friday.

City Hall will be open Friday, August 31, but closed September 7 as per its customer convenience schedule, which allows City Hall to provide customer service at 7 a.m. weekdays through 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and until 5 p.m. every other Friday.

Residents can still read official city documents, register for a Parks and Recreation program and more whenever City Hall is closed by visiting www.yumaaz.gov.

Registration for all and online registration for activities listed in the Parks and Recreation Fall and Winter Activities Guide will begin September 4.