Criminal Damage 1500 block of 5th Avenue to the 2800 block of 4th Avenue

Yuma, Arizona - Today, in the early morning hours, the Yuma Police Department began to respond to multiple reports of criminal damage to local businesses. These reports, approximately a dozen, all involved a large rock thrown through a window or windows of the business. This occurred in the central part of city, from about the 1500 block of 5th Avenue to the 2800 block of 4th Avenue.

As of this morning, we believe there are unreported incidents and we encourage any victims of a similar incident, to please report it to the Yuma Police Department.

These incidents are being investigated and the Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with information about these cases to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime to remain anonymous.