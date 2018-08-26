Business Librarian Andrew Zollman will lead a series of workshops

Yuma, Arizona - In Fall 2018, Business Librarian Andrew Zollman will lead a series of workshops at the Main Library that teach potential small business owners what they need to do to successfully start their business. There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited.

Friday, September 7th • 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Introduction to Entrepreneurship

Learn the steps involved to make an idea into a profitable business.



Friday, September 21st • 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Brainstorming Business Ideas

Learn how to improve your business concept.



Friday, October 5th • 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Find Your Customer

Learn how to better understand the Customer Delivery Process.



Friday, October 19th • 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Build Your Product or Service

Learn how to determine your Minimum Viable Product (MVP).



Friday, November 2nd • 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Creating a Profitable Company

Learn about sales forecasting and financial reports.



Friday, November 16th • 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Understanding Company Growth

Discover the importance of a marketing plan and operations plan.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call Andrew Zollman at (928) 373-6480.