Windows 10 Class at the Main

Yuma, Arizona - On Thursday, September 7th, the Main Library will offer a Windows 10 Class at 11:00 a.m. in the Computer Lab. Learn the basics of the Windows 10 interface, how to find older menus and options originally from Windows 7, how to make changes to your settings and profile for everyday use, and more.

There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.