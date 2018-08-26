Latino Americans documentary

Yuma, Arizona - In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Foothills Library will host a public viewing of the PBS series “Latino Americans” on Friday, September 7th and 21st at 11:30 a.m.

“Latino Americans” chronicles Latinos in the United States from the sixteenth century to present day. It is a story of people, politics, and culture, large in scale and deep in its reach. The changing and yet repeating context of American history provides a backdrop for the drama of individual lives. It is a story of immigration and redemption, of anguish and celebration, of the gradual construction of a new American identity that connects and empowers millions of people today. There is no charge to attend.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.