Parks and Rec releases latest activities guide

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma residents will soon begin to notice improved nighttime neighborhood visibility, as the City of Yuma begins to fit nearly 7,500 streetlights with LED lighting in early September.

City residents may begin registering for the activities listed in the new guide August 27; those living outside city limits or those who prefer to register online may begin registration September 4.

This year’s guide is bigger than ever and is now a one-stop shop to find out information on all of the events and programs put on by the City of Yuma. In addition to Parks and Rec, Yuma Art Center, Yuma Civic Center, and Desert Hills Golf Course, the guide now includes information on all of the Heritage Festivals events.

Hard copies of this year’s guide will be distributed in this Sunday’s edition of the Yuma Sun. Or, just one click on the link found on the Parks and Recreation department’s page on the City’s website provides access to printable PDF version of the 50-page guide.

Printed copies of the guide will also be available in upcoming weeks at all Parks and Recreation facilities, including the Yuma Civic Center, Yuma Art Center, Desert Hills Golf Course, the North End Community Center, and the main office on the first floor of City Hall.