City of Yuma announces LED streetlight installation schedule

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma residents will soon begin to notice improved nighttime neighborhood visibility, as the City of Yuma begins to fit nearly 7,500 streetlights with LED lighting in early September.​

Starting Sept. 4, crews will work in residential neighborhoods in Yuma’s north end, then progress in a fashion similar to the pattern used in the City’s annual Neighborhood Cleanup program. Once residential neighborhood retrofits are complete – likely in early to mid-November – crews will move on to conversions along the city’s major roadways.

The goal is to have the entire LED transition complete by the end of the calendar year, explained City of Yuma Director of Public Works Joel Olea. “That schedule allows us to take advantage of some savings through rebates offered by APS,” he said.

During this transition period, the city does not expect to replace any old high-pressure sodium lights that go out between now and the time that area is slated for LED installment. However, due to public safety issues, the City will keep intersections and school zones lit, explained City Administrator Greg Wilkinson.

The City planned the expected streetlight conversion upon learning the experiences and advantages of LED lights in other cities. LEDs have two to four times the lifespan of the current high-pressure sodium lights. Objects are usually visible in their more natural color. LEDs return to full luminance instantly in the event of a power failure, unlike bulbs that require heating time upon restart. The directional pattern of LED streetlights reduces spillover of light into nearby homes. LEDs are additionally believed to be less attractive to nocturnal insects. And LEDs tend not to burn out; instead, their brightness fades over time.

The City anticipates a 50 percent energy savings on streetlights once the conversion is complete.

A map of the streetlight replacement schedule is up on the City’s website. While the areas on the map correspond to the areas identified in the annual Neighborhood Cleanup map, please note the area number listed on the map does not necessarily reflect the order in which crews will visit these specific areas.

APPROXIMATE LED CONVERSION SCHEDULE

Area 1 – Sept. 10

Colorado Street to West Main Canal and Avenue A to west City limits.

Area 2 – Sept. 10-12

West Main Canal to 8th Street and East Main Canal to west City limits.

Area 3 – Sept. 4-10

Colorado Street to 8th Street and East Main Canal to east City limits.

Area 4 – Sept. 12-18

8th Street to 16th Street and East Main Canal to west City limits.

Area 5 – Sept. 18-20

8th Street to 16th Street and East Main Canal to east City limits.

Area 6 – Sept. 26 to Oct. 8

16th Street to 24th Street and East Main Canal west City limits.

Area 7 – Sept. 20-26

16th Street to 24th Street and East Main Canal to Pacific Avenue.

Area 8 – Oct. 8-16

East Main Canal to west City limits and 24th Street to south City limits.

Area 9 – Oct. 16-24

East Main Canal to Pacific Ave and 24th Street to south City limits.



Area 10 – Oct. 24 to Nov. 12

Pacific Avenue to east City limits and 16th Street or Hwy 95 to south City limits.