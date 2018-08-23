U.S. Customs and Border Protection Citizens Academy Invitation

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol, San Luis Port of Entry, and Air and Marine Operations are hosting an integrated U.S. Customs and Border Protection Citizen’s Academy.

This program is designed to provide Yuma County business, civic, religious and community leaders, as well as interested residents, an inside look at how CBP secures the border at and between ports of entries in southwestern Arizona. Participants will become familiar with CBP’s mission and each component’s distinctive roles and responsibilities to secure America’s borders. Participants will tour the border and have an opportunity to volunteer in interactive demonstrations, such as tracking, search and rescue, self-defense, firearms tactics, and inspections for prohibited agricultural items.

From Oct. 2 to Oct. 30. , classes will meet from 5 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday. Applications are available at Yuma Sector Border Patrol Headquarters, 4035 S. Avenue A, Yuma, Ariz., and the San Luis Port of Entry, Highway 95 & International Border, San Luis, Ariz. Participants are urged to sign up early due to limited space. Applications will be accepted until Sept. 18. A limited background check is required.

Questions can be directed to Yuma Sector Border Community Liaison Office, (928) 341-6279.

