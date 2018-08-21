Water Safety Reminders

Yuma, Arizona - August is Drowning Impact Awareness Month: Yuma has some great water recreation and we would like to take this time to pass along some water safety reminders:

Stay aware of your surroundings, water depths, water clarity, currents and other conditions. Be alert for holes, drop-offs, and channels where water depths can suddenly change. Be sure your swimming abilities are up to the conditions, always observe the “buddy system” and never swim alone. Children should always have constant, responsible adult supervision around water. And learn CPR-It does save lives!

Never leave children unsupervised around water, and this is even more critical around rivers and lakes. Even adults should never swim alone. Always use the “buddy system”. Alcohol abuse can increase a person’s risk of drowning. Alcohol can impair judgment and perception. You do want to stay hydrated, but avoid heavily sugared, caffeinated, or alcoholic beverages.

Be sure of your equipment. Always wear a Coast Guard approved Personal Flotation Device (PFD) when you are boating. Inflatable “pool toys” are not “approved” PFDs. It is especially important for children to wear PFDs when in or on natural waterways. Even approved PFDs are no substitute for adult supervision of children around water.

“Tubing” on the river (or taking advantage of other local water recreation activities) can be a lot of fun, with the right equipment and taking the proper precautions!

For more information about fire and injury prevention classes we offer, contact the Yuma Fire Department Public Information Office at 928-373-4855