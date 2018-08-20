Domestic Violence and Breast Cancer Awareness Walk taking place at AWC

Yuma, Arizona - Join the Arizona Western College Health and Wellness Department as they walk out on domestic violence and take steps to support finding a cure for breast cancer during an upcoming event.

The Domestic Violence and Breast Cancer Awareness Walk will be held at 10 a.m. on October 17, in conjunction with October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month as well as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We want to help spread awareness and educate on these topics as well as show support for our friends, family, and community members who have been affected by either of these issues,” said Christine Rouff, AWC Coordinator of Health and Wellness.

The walk is open to the community and will start in the 3C Breezeway of the AWC Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Avenue 8E. The first 50 people to sign up by contacting (928) 317-6067 will receive a free event T-shirt. Organizers ask attendees to come dressed in pink and purple for this event.

For more information or questions, contact Christine Rouff at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 317-6067.