Armed Robbery responce to Chili’s Grill and Bar, 1131 S Yuma Palms Parkway

Yuma, Arizona - Last night, at approximately 10:20p.m., Yuma Police Officers responded to the Chili’s Grill and Bar, 1131 S Yuma Palms Parkway in reference to an Armed Robbery.

The investigation revealed the Victims were approached by two suspects outside the business, who displayed a knife and a firearm and demanded property. The suspects then fled on foot in separate directions.

Responding officers were flagged down by the Victims and Witnesses who pointed out the locations of the suspects. After two separate foot pursuits by Officers, two juveniles were taken into custody.

A third suspect in a vehicle was also possibly involved. There is no description of the third suspect; however the vehicle is described as a dark blue 4-door sedan.

One of the Victims reported minor injuries reference to this case. This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.