Aggravated Assault Shots Fired area of 1st Ave and 24th St

Yuma, Arizona - Last night, at approximately 10:30p.m., Yuma Police Department officers were dispatched the area of 1st Ave and 24th St in reference to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival officers learned several shots were fired in the area of 26th St and Madison Ave and several subjects had fled the scene on foot and in vehicles.

Officers observed a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed. A High Risk Vehicle Stop was conducted on the vehicle during which officers discovered a male occupant had been shot.

The subject, a 26 year old male, was transported by the Yuma Fire Department to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Two other occupants in the vehicle were detained.

The area of 26th St and Madison Ave as well as 18th St and 2nd Ave are shut down while the case is being investigated.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.