Vehicle vs Pedestrian hit and run 100 blk W. 16th Street

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at approximately 2:38 a.m., officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision that occurred in the 100 block of West 16th Street.

The investigation showed that a 60 year old male was crossing 16th Street between 1st and 2nd Avenue when he was struck by a passenger car. The vehicle fled the scene east bound on 16th Street.

The pedestrian was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix hospital in serious condition.

The only description of the hit and run vehicle we have is a passenger car with LED lights.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.