Multi-Agency Collaboration Leads to Arrest of One of Yuma Sector’s Most Wanted

Yuma, Arizona - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton Station Integrated Targeting Team and Yuma Sector Intelligence Unit, liaised with the United States Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Office of Field Operations to successfully arrest a main facilitator of an alien smuggling organization within Yuma Sector.

Through the employment of USBP counter-networking strategies, Jesus Dozal-Castillo, a United States citizen, was identified as having coordinated multiple alien smuggling events that occurred at the Wellton Station Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint and in Dome Valley. The agents who investigated Dozal-Castillo identified him one of Yuma Sector’s top five most wanted individuals due to his extensive involvement in smuggling activity.

On July 18, Dozal-Castillo was detained at the San Luis Port of Entry and arrested by the USMS Violent Offender Task Force on charges of Conspiracy to Transport Illegal Aliens and Transportation of an Illegal Alien for Profit. He is currently awaiting trial.

Integrated Targeting Teams were established in Yuma Sector to enhance U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Counter Network Approach. They perform synchronized targeting of high-risk transnational and illicit criminal organizations.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of criminal activity charges without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless or until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to illegally transport people and contraband through southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers can remain anonymous.