Battle of the Bands lineup set; tickets are on sale now

Yuma, Arizona - This September, five Yuma bands will square off at a live performance for a shot at a $5,000 winner-take-all cash prize. You are invited to witness the performances and help select the champion.

Tickets are officially on sale for Battle of the Bands, 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Historic Yuma Theatre, 254 S. Main St. in Yuma. Tickets range from $10-15 and are available at www.YumaShowTickets.com, over the phone at 928-373-5202, or in person at the Yuma Art Center, Yuma Civic Center or the Parks and Recreation office at City Hall.

Competing acts include:

A Great Disgrace.

Switchblade Mary.

The Connors.

The Raging Hyenas.

Typha.

All of the acts that submitted their application by the July deadline and passed through to the live performance round are from the Yuma area.

After all competing bands perform, the audience will vote for their favorite band for the $5,000 cash prize.

“Judges will give feedback following each band’s set,” said Arts and Culture Program Manager Lindsay Benacka. “We’re hoping for a big crowd to help us select the winners.”

Local musician Mark Flint will host and his band Checker’d Past will perform.

“Whether or not concert-goers may be familiar with these bands, we’re working to make this a top-notch event,” Benacka said. “We are going to work directly with the selected bands and design lighting and staging elements specific to their set. Be sure to follow us on social media as the event unfolds.”