Yuma Police Officers prevail in apparant ambush

Yuma, Arizona - Last night, at approximately 10:26 p.m., Yuma Police Officers checked out with graffiti in the area of 22nd Street and Madison Avenue. Two male subjects, from across the street, yelled at the officers then started shooting. Officers returned fire and the suspects fled on foot. Both suspects were located and taken into custody.

One suspect, a 17 year old male, has a single gunshot wound that is considered non-life threatening. The second suspect is a 22 year old male.

No Yuma Police Department officers were injured during this incident. This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.