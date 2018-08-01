Drive by Shooting 300 block of S. 17th Avenue

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at approximately 5:16 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of S. 17th Avenue, in reference to shots fired.

The initial investigation showed there were two vehicles involved and the victim vehicle had collided with a pole in the 300 block of 17th Avenue. The driver of the vehicle that collided with the pole fled the scene on foot. After the driver fled the scene, he pointed a handgun at a citizen who attempted to stop him. He discarded the handgun and illegally entered a residence in the 200 block of Magnolia Avenue. The driver left the residence and was taken into custody. He was later booked on multiple charges.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with the pole is possibly the victim of the drive by shooting.

The suspect vehicle in this case is still outstanding. This case is currently under investigation.

There was no reported injuries reference to this case.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.