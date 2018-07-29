Armed Robbery Circle K Store, 695 South 4th Avenue

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at approximately 5:08 a.m., Yuma Police Officers responded to the Circle K Store, 695 South 4th Avenue, for a reported armed robbery.

The initial investigation revealed a male subject entered the store, displayed a weapon and demanded money. The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount. The suspect has not been identified at this time.

There were no reported injuries reference to this case.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.